Elvis & DK Full Show - 12.07.2018
December 7, 2018
Elvis & DK want to thank all service members for everything they do on this Pearl Harbor Day. We’re still on #VeronicaWatch. The two also discuss this year's GRAMMY Nominations, the new Avengers: Endgame trailer, and are joined in studio by comedian Nikki Glaser.
