Elvis & DK are in the giving spirit, hooking you up with 3-Day passes BottleRock Napa Valley 2019 and getting you in and backstage to hang with The Struts at NSSN. The duo also talks about waiting in line for free stuff, the best and most affordable Bay Area restaurants, the most popular smartphone apps, Space Junk, and #VeronicaWatch.

