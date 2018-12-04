Elvis & DK Full Show - 12.04.2018
December 4, 2018
Elvis & DK bask in the glory of Costco, inform you on the best time of day to have sex, the highest paid YouTube star, porch pirates, and share the 10 Safest Cities in America.
LINKS: Archive | RSS Feed | iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher.com
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
04 Dec
Nine Inch Nails Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
08 Dec
ALT 105.3 Not So Silent Night 2018 SAP Center
17 Dec
Tenacious D Fox Theater - Oakland
18 Dec
Tenacious D Fox Theater - Oakland
31 Dec
New Year's Eve with ODESZA The Warfield