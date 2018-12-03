Elvis & DK Full Show - 12.03.2018
December 3, 2018
Elvis & DK are starting to get into the holiday spirit, gifting you with tickets to Bottlerock Napa Valley 2019. The two also address the topics of unconventional weddings, family secrets, botox, the new controversy of “Baby It’s Cold Outside,” and kickoff a new segment Bay Area Rescue Dog of the Week.
LINKS: Archive | RSS Feed | iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher.com
