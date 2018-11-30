Elvis & DK Full Show - 11.30.2018

November 30, 2018
Elvis & DK
Elvis & DK
Categories: 
Features
Podcast

Elvis & DK are talking about the new Starbucks internet policy, what is and is not ok to steal from the office, Payless pranking internet influencers, and Elvis gets his revenge.

LINKS: Archive | RSS Feed | iTunesGoogle Play | Stitcher.com

Tags: 
Elvis & DK Full Show Podcast
Podcast
Elvis & DK