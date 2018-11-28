Elvis & DK Full Show - 11.28.2018
November 28, 2018
Elvis & DK are hooking you up with NSSN tickets and tickets to see comedian Aziz Ansari when he comes to the Bay Area in March. We also discuss the anxious fears that come with living in the Bay Area, the richest 30 under 30, Space Junk, and how sleeping next to your dog is good for your health.
