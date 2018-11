Elvis & DK are feeling thankful and are hooking listeners up with 4 packs of NSSN tickets! The two also give you updates on the fire victims, as well as inform you about a body found outside of Levi’s Stadium. Also talking boot season, parades, magical burgers, cat’s causing floods, debate what happened to customer service, and Elvis gets laughed out of a Bed, Bath, and Beyond.

LINKS: Archive | RSS Feed | iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher.com<