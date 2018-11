Elvis and DK continue to update you on the air quality and terrible fires still stirring in California. The two inform you on the new Millennial dating trends, a bride humiliates her groom by reading cheating texts instead of vows, a McDonald's employee assaults her manager with bacon, microwaved turkeys, and we discuss the best way to blow off dinner parties.

LINKS: Archive | RSS Feed | iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher.com<