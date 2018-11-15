Elvis & DK Full Show - 11.15.2018

Elvis & DK are getting backstage at NSSN to meet Death Cab For Cutie! AND are hooking you up with MUSE tickets for their show at Oracle Arena in March. We give updates on the terrible fires still threatening California. We also discuss body hair, the old high school glory days, ketchup haters, odd food pairings, grilled cheese contests, and how Tulsa, Oklahoma is becoming the place to be.

