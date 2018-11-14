Elvis & DK Full Show - 11.14.2018

Elvis & DK are getting you backstage to meet Death Cab For Cutie at NSSN, and are also hooking you up with MUSE tickets for their upcoming World Tour. We continue to give you updates on the fires ravaging the great state of California, let you know about a man marrying a hologram, Fred Flintstone getting pulled over in his prehistoric smart car, and the foods replacing turkey on Thanksgiving.

LINKS: Archive | RSS Feed | iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher.com