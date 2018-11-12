Elvis & DK Full Show - 11.12.2018

Elvis & DK are giving you a chance to meet Death Cab for Cutie at ALT 105.3 Not So Silent Night! As well as making listeners sing their way into MUSE’s show at Oracle Arena in March! The two also give you updates on the fires raging in both Northern and Southern California. Talk about how a woman sues ex-boyfriend for stretching her vagina with his abnormally large penis, Salmonella is on the prowl this Thanksgiving, the dentist and vets are a scam, Black Friday deals, and update you on your celebrity BS.

