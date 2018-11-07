Elvis & DK Full Show - 11.07.2018

November 7, 2018
Elvis & DK
Elvis & DK
Elvis & DK are getting you in to meet Bastille at NSSN!  The two also have a HUGE Not So Silent Night announcement!  Also talk election hangovers, festive ice cream flavors, Canadian tuxedos, poop on a Delta Airlines flight, and a new Breaking Bad film in the works, and debate if there are rules for secrets.

