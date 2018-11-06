Elvis & DK Full Show - 11.06.2018

Elvis & DK are encouraging you to get out and VOTE on this Election Day. The two also continue to hook you up with NSSN tickets and a backstage meet n greet with Bastille! We’re also talking about how you can win an exotic vacation simply by voting, a 106-year-old woman celebrates her birthday at Taco Bell, George Clooney donates his Harley for the Troops, we discuss if binge watching is the best way to consume shows, body odor in public places, and our worst online purchases.

