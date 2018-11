Elvis & DK remember, remember the 5th of November and are hooking you up with NSSN tickets and a meet and greet with Bastille! The two also talk about a guy hijacking a horse at the Breeders Cup, how Christmas music is bad for your health, a new study revealing that vegans are miserable, we share what makes us cry, as well as discuss shower thoughts and creative names for the WiFi.

LINKS: Archive | RSS Feed | iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher.com