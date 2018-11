Elvis & DK are hooking you up with NSSN tickets and a backstage press conference with Twenty One Pilots! DK sends producer Jeff on a very important errand, we debate Twizzlers vs. Red Vines, talk about student-teacher relationships, the new FDA approved marijuana medicine, DK's new diet, Elvis gets a new nickname, and we find out that woman is engaged to a ghost.

LINKS: Archive | RSS Feed | iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher.com