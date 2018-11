Elvis & DK are on a Halloween candy hangover. The two talk about the recent vandalization on BART, and share their worst BART stories on air, we find out Elvis is a psycho for liking black coffee, a Florida Mayor tries to exchange speed bumps for sex, an airport employee passes out in the cargo hold, throwing sex toys onto football fields, and dead people make more money than us.

