Elvis & DK can’t help but point out the finger guns. Elvis enjoys his birthday cake, and DK explains what gifts people want the most. We also discuss a new ‘Death Plant’, a woman gets a maggot stuck in her leg, bike helmets with ponytail slots, we learn about frozen embryos, and we debate what Halloween costumes are best for kids.

LINKS: Archive | RSS Feed | iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher.com