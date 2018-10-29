Elvis & DK Full Show - 10.29.2018

October 29, 2018
Elvis & DK
Elvis & DK
Elvis & DK recap Friday’s Monster Mosh and get you ready for NSSN! The two also discuss onesies, a petition to change Halloween, a couple finding a camera in their Carnival Cruise room, and how a daughter reveals to her mother that she got her nipples pierced in an unconventional way. They also let you know how to sneak booze into the movies, and how watching scary movies is good for your health.

LINKS: Archive | RSS Feed | iTunesGoogle Play | Stitcher.com

Elvis & DK