Elvis & DK open up talking finger guns, and give updates on The Mega Millions winner, the postal bomb threats, as well as Not So Silent Night and Imagine Dragons Flyaway contests. They also let you know about the new Amazon GO store in the city, a girl gets her lip bitten off, a man burns down his house while hunting spiders, and DK gets asked out on the text line.

