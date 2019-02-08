Elvis & DK Full Show - 02.08.2019

Roses are Red, Violets are Blue, Who TF Gifted US w/ a Bag of Dog Poo?!

HAPPY FRIDAY from Elvis & DK! make sure you check out what went down (or UP) on this morning's show. We feature one of our listener's on FIRE AWAY. Where you can request and introduce your favorite flashback song from the 80s/90s/ early 2000s ON-AIR! DK had an unexpected special delivery and no choice but to answer the door naked. We also speak about getting caught in compromising positions ... without clothes.

There is nothing like coming into work and looking out the window to see that somebody has launched a pretty solid bag of dog crap to our studios.

