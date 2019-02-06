Elvis & DK Full Show - 02.06.2019

On Todays' show ... we learned about the beautiful world of Tonsil Stones and how sexy they are [Thank You to our loyal listener Andrea for tagging DK in a Tonsil Stone Popping/Removal video>.

A discussion about Dream Jobs, gambling fantasies and a NEW dating app from Samsung that lets you find a date based on what they have in their fridge (!??) -- "Refriger-Dating".

Great News for ELVIS ... the lovely Veronica Delacruz (KPIX 5 news anchor) has agreed to appear on the show and it seems like Elvis may need some dating advice from DK ... and speaking of dating ... we find out DK's PERFECT DATE -- and yes, it is awesome. Here's a hint: chocolate, onions, and sand.

LINKS: Archive | RSS Feed | iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher.com