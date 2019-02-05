Elvis & DK Full Show - 02.05.2019

It snowed in parts of the Bay Area, but that didn't stop Elvis & DK from talking about the Hot Wax that will be poured on a certain someone's BALLS.

The 14-year-old that discovered Apple's FaceTime glitch that allowed people to listen in on others conversation may be getting a HUGE reward. CASH or COLLEGE? find out here.

Southwest plans trips to Hawaii = Flight Etiquette w/ Elvis & DK.

Plus, talk about a sweet-tooth, we will buy TWO BOXES of Girl Scout Cookies from any of our loyal scout listeners who will SING us a song. (lyrics must include: Elvis, DK, Cookies, etc)

