Elvis & DK Full Show - 02.04.2019

On Monday, Elvis & DK got into a very specific "gift" for couples on Valentines Day: THE SEX TOY.

- DK officially becomes part of Dub Nation and goes to her 1st Golden State Warriors Game.

- Adam Levine decides to take his shirt off during Maroon 5's halftime performance. yada yada yada, we all lose. there are no winners here!

- Valentines Day Depression... yes, it is a thing. See what Elvis has to say about it...

- The San FranciscOakLas Vegas Raiders finally have a home. Giants fans are not too happy. find out why...

LINKS: Archive | RSS Feed | iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher.com