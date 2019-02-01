Elvis & DK Full Show - 02.01.2019
February 1, 2019
Categories:
On Friday Elvis & DK talked about Spongebob Squarepants involvement in the Super Bowl Halftime show, Elvis friend that owes him $600 from 17 years ago, and the GOOD things that surfaced during the Polar Vortex.
LINKS: Archive | RSS Feed | iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher.com
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
09 Feb
MØ Fox Theater - Oakland
09 Feb
The Phoenix Theatre Benefit With Swingin' Utters The Phoenix Theater
11 Feb
The Kooks Fox Theater - Oakland
15 Feb
ALT 105.3 Punk Rock Prom With SWMRS + DJ Aaron Axelsen Rickshaw Stop
19 Feb
Panic! At The Disco Oracle Arena