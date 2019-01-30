Elvis & DK Full Show - 01.30.2019
January 30, 2019
Today Elvis & DK talked about how much money people spend on take-out over a lifetime, controversy over Elvis’ friend who gets a $50 allowance from her husband and an epic #SpaceJunk segment where DK got drunk off Alviso Hills Hefeweizen.
