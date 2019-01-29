Elvis & DK Full Show - 01.29.2019

January 29, 2019
Elvis gets a breaking development in #VeronicaWatch, DK gets stood up, talking leaked Super Bowl Commercials, what streaming services have the best movies, and we are joined by Mark Hoppus and Alex Gaskarth of Simple Creatures!

