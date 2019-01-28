Elvis & DK Full Show - 01.28.2019

January 28, 2019
Elvis & DK
Elvis & DK
Categories: 
Podcast

Elvis & DK debate how to approach #VeronicaWatch, talk about clothes inside of clothes, the Ted Bundy Tapes and FYRE Festival Netflix documentaries, DK tries to figure out who she should take to the Warriors game this weekend, and we feature this weeks Bay Area Dog of the Week.  

LINKS: Archive | RSS Feed | iTunesGoogle Play | Stitcher.com

Tags: 
Elvis & DK Full Show Podcast
Podcast
Elvis & DK