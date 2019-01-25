Elvis & DK Full Show - 01.25.2019

January 25, 2019
Elvis & DK
Elvis & DK
Categories: 
Podcast

Elvis & DK reignite #VeronicaWatch, talk body odor, edibles, we want to hear from furloughed government workers, and it’s #FIREAWAYFRIDAY.

LINKS: Archive | RSS Feed | iTunesGoogle Play | Stitcher.com

Tags: 
Elvis & DK Full Show Podcast
Podcast
Elvis & DK