Elvis & DK Full Show - 01.24.2019
January 24, 2019
Elvis & DK are letting you know about the highest grossing worst movies of the last 20 years, user errors, naked wedding dresses, and Elvis wants to try the Carolina Reaper “One Chip Challenge” Chip.
LINKS: Archive | RSS Feed | iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher.com
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
26 Jan
Monster Energy AMA Supercross Oakland Coliseum
09 Feb
MØ Fox Theater - Oakland
11 Feb
The Kooks Fox Theater - Oakland
15 Feb
ALT 105.3 Punk Rock Prom With SWMRS + DJ Aaron Axelsen Rickshaw Stop
19 Feb
Panic! At The Disco Oracle Arena