Elvis & DK Full Show - 01.24.2019

January 24, 2019
Elvis & DK
Elvis & DK
Categories: 
Features
Podcast

Elvis & DK are letting you know about the highest grossing worst movies of the last 20 years, user errors, naked wedding dresses, and Elvis wants to try the Carolina Reaper “One Chip Challenge” Chip.

LINKS: Archive | RSS Feed | iTunesGoogle Play | Stitcher.com

Tags: 
Elvis & DK Full Show Podcast
Podcast
Elvis & DK