Elvis & DK Full Show - 01.23.2019
January 23, 2019
Categories:
DK exposes Elvis to Dr. Pimple Popper, Elvis still can’t stop talking about his new couch, DK is on the hot seat with “Ask Me Anything,” we get Space Drunk, and feature the Bay Area Rescue Dog Of The Week.
