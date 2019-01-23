Elvis & DK Full Show - 01.23.2019

January 23, 2019
Elvis & DK
Elvis & DK
Categories: 
Podcast

DK exposes Elvis to Dr. Pimple Popper, Elvis still can’t stop talking about his new couch, DK is on the hot seat with “Ask Me Anything,” we get Space Drunk, and feature the Bay Area Rescue Dog Of The Week.  

LINKS: Archive | RSS Feed | iTunesGoogle Play | Stitcher.com

Tags: 
Elvis & DK Full Show Podcast
Podcast
Elvis & DK