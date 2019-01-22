Elvis & DK Full Show - 01.22.2019

January 22, 2019
Elvis & DK
Elvis & DK
Categories: 
Podcast

Elvis & DK are back after the long weekend talking about the controversial “no-call” in the NFC Championship game, unicorn armpit hair, the best burritos in the Bay Area, internet and phone scammers, and we find out that Elvis does not have twin telepathy.

LINKS: Archive | RSS Feed | iTunesGoogle Play | Stitcher.com

Tags: 
Elvis & DK Full Show Podcast
Podcast
Elvis & DK