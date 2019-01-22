Elvis & DK Full Show - 01.22.2019
January 22, 2019
Elvis & DK are back after the long weekend talking about the controversial “no-call” in the NFC Championship game, unicorn armpit hair, the best burritos in the Bay Area, internet and phone scammers, and we find out that Elvis does not have twin telepathy.
LINKS: Archive | RSS Feed | iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher.com
