Elvis & DK Full Show - 01.18.2019

January 18, 2019
Elvis and DK talk about the HUGE Great White Shark found off of Hawaii that divers swam with ... they also talk about Louis CKs appearance in San Jose.

Also, Elvis asks DK for dating advice and if she would ever date an EX of a friend. Plus, they talk to Jon Glaser from Parks and Rec who is performing at SF Sketchfest.

