Elvis & DK Full Show - 01.17.2019

January 17, 2019
A tree fell on DK's house last night, Elvis offers DK his butt pillow to help her injured back and listeners weigh in on whether that's gross or not, Cardi B has choice words about the gov't shutdown and Steve Carell has a new show coming out on Netflix!

