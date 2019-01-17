Elvis & DK Full Show - 01.17.2019
January 17, 2019
A tree fell on DK's house last night, Elvis offers DK his butt pillow to help her injured back and listeners weigh in on whether that's gross or not, Cardi B has choice words about the gov't shutdown and Steve Carell has a new show coming out on Netflix!
LINKS: Archive | RSS Feed | iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher.com
