Elvis & DK Full Show - 01.14.2019

January 14, 2019
Elvis & DK
Elvis & DK
Categories: 
Features
Podcast

Elvis & DK are talking about food poisoning, stress, the best French Fries in the Bay Area, are hooking you up to see MUSE at Oracle Arena, and showcase The Bay Area Dog of the Week!

LINKS: Archive | RSS Feed | iTunesGoogle Play | Stitcher.com

Tags: 
Elvis & DK Full Show Podcast
Podcast
Elvis & DK