Elvis & DK Full Show - 01.10.2019
January 10, 2019
Elvis & DK are talking about the cheesy situations that happen in movies that don’t happen in real life, manscaping and body hair, the Academy Awards going host-less, the top condiment in each state, and we are joined by Adam Met from AJR.
LINKS: Archive | RSS Feed | iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher.com
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
12 Jan
The 31st Annual Manufacturers RV Show Alameda County Fairgrounds
09 Feb
MØ Fox Theater - Oakland
11 Feb
The Kooks Fox Theater - Oakland
15 Feb
ALT 105.3 Punk Rock Prom With SWMRS + DJ Aaron Axelsen Rickshaw Stop
19 Feb
Panic! At The Disco Oracle Arena