Elvis & DK Full Show - 01.10.2019

January 10, 2019
Elvis & DK are talking about the cheesy situations that happen in movies that don’t happen in real life, manscaping and body hair, the Academy Awards going host-less, the top condiment in each state, and we are joined by Adam Met from AJR.  

