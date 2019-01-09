Elvis & DK Full Show - 01.09.2019

January 9, 2019
Elvis & DK
Elvis & DK are getting you into Bottlerock 2019 with some trivia!  Also discussing the highest paying jobs, if you’ve ever had anything stolen from roommates, Space Junk, and DK wants to know about the best local beers.  

LINKS: Archive | RSS Feed | iTunesGoogle Play | Stitcher.com

