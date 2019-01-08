Elvis & DK Full Show - 01.08.2019
January 8, 2019
Elvis & DK ask the question if there is a certain food you would eat off the side of the road, talk about identity theft, stupid things we’ve spent money on, and would you date someone just because they have huge junk? We also feature our Bay Area Rescue Dog of The Week.
