Elvis & DK Full Show - 01.07.2019
January 7, 2019
Elvis & DK have your Bottlerock Napa Valley 2019 Festival Lineup Reveal AND are hooking you up with a pair of 3-day passes! Also discussing last night’s Golden Globes, why people get sick before they go on vacation, dive hotels, the top workout songs, and McDonald’s is introducing Donut Fries.
