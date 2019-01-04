Elvis & DK Full Show - 01.04.2019
January 4, 2019
Elvis & DK are sharing crazy Uber and Lyft stories, letting you know about the places hiring in the Bay Area, we go down a rabbit hole of foods we love and hate, and we attempt the Bird Box Challenge.
LINKS: Archive | RSS Feed | iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher.com
