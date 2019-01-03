Elvis & DK Full Show - 01.03.2019
January 3, 2019
Elvis & DK discuss Elvis’ car getting broken into, tell you about the new healthy options at Chipotle, debate the best burritos, give you details on Steph Curry’s party at the Fox Theater, and Elvis says he’ll attempt the Bird Box Challenge.
