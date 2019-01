Elvis & DK are back!!! The gang is rolling into the new year letting you know about the new California laws, discuss getting dumped over the holidays, how Yosemite is flooded with poop, we get drunk with Space Junk, debate Bird Box vs. A Quiet Place, and are hooking you up with tickets to Imagine Dragons when they perform at the College Football National Championship.

LINKS: Archive | RSS Feed | iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher.com