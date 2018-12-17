AFTERWORDS With Elvis & DK - 12.17.2018
December 17, 2018
Elvis & DK are joined by local Soundcheck artist The Happys, discussing their new music and surprise us with an exclusive acoustic performance of their song “Cut The Rope.”
