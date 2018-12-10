AFTERWORDS With Elvis & DK - 12.10.2018

December 10, 2018
AFTERWORDS With Elvis & DK
Elvis & DK recap NSSN, address the haters, talk about our biggest mess ups at work, tattoos, how our fantasy football teams are doing and the Raiders departure from Oakland.  

