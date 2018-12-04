AFTERWORDS With Elvis & DK - 12.04.2018

December 4, 2018
Elvis & DK
Elvis & DK
AFTERWORDS With Elvis & DK
Categories: 
Features
Podcast

Elvis & DK debate what the proper protocol is on displaying memorabilia throughout the house, and talk about how Christmas shopping is different as an adult.  

SUBSCRIBE: Archive | RSS Feed | iTunesGoogle Play | Stitcher.com

Tags: 
AFTERWORDS With Elvis & DK
Podcast
Elvis & DK