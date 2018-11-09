AFTERWORDS With Elvis & DK - 11.09.2018
November 9, 2018
Elvis & DK are joined by the very funny Greg Fitzsimmons, talking about his new podcast, his Bay Area shows, the NorCal fires, age differences in couples, and ruling households with an iron fist.
