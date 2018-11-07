AFTERWORDS With Elvis & DK - 11.07.2018
November 7, 2018
Elvis & DK talked on air about how a woman at a Milwaukee Bucks game named 24 cheeses in 30 seconds. So the gang tries to name 30 things in 30 seconds.
