AFTERWORDS With Elvis & DK - 10.30.2018

October 30, 2018
Elvis & DK continue the candy debate, and also discuss their favorite desserts.  The crew also breaks down if there’s a difference between Christmas tree lots and pumpkin patches.  Shrek gets mentioned, and is it ok to take food or drinks into the bathroom?

