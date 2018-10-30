AFTERWORDS With Elvis & DK - 10.30.2018
October 30, 2018
Elvis & DK continue the candy debate, and also discuss their favorite desserts. The crew also breaks down if there’s a difference between Christmas tree lots and pumpkin patches. Shrek gets mentioned, and is it ok to take food or drinks into the bathroom?
