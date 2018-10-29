AFTERWORDS With Elvis & DK - 10.29.2018
October 29, 2018
Elvis & DK recap their weekends, ask producer Jeff about the wedding he attended over the weekend, the crew shares some crazy weddings stories, Julia Roberts movies, and the group gets convinced to try new and exciting things during a future podcast!
