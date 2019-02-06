AFTERWORDS With Elvis & DK - 02.06.2019

We go through life meeting hundreds of people (maybe even thousands) that have helped us become the person we are today.

ELVIS & DK kick things off by getting the story behind G-Mo's 20+ years of being a Vegetarian, which leads into a discussion about humanity and the relationships we hold on to for a lifetime and those people we need to cut off. Eh, probably NOT the topics you would want to dive in on a First Date.

