AFTERWORDS With Elvis & DK - 01.04.2019

January 4, 2019
Elvis & DK are joined by comedian Mark Normand chopping it up about growing up in New Orleans, assigning other people’s New Year Resolutions, and sitting next to babies on airplanes.

